Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Makes New $26.59 Million Investment in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 329,843 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,592,000. Medtronic makes up approximately 3.5% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 250.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.45. 3,596,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,772,853. The stock has a market cap of $111.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $95.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.76.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 97.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. 22nd Century Group restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.72.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $113,716.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,302.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $113,716.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,302.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,866 shares of company stock valued at $767,059. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

