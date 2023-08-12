Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC Has $17.75 Million Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 229,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the period. Sysco accounts for 2.3% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $17,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 3.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its position in Sysco by 2.9% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYY traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $71.96. 1,777,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,505,666. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $69.22 and a 12 month high of $87.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SYY shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.91.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

