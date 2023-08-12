Mina (MINA) Trading Up 7.1% This Week

Mina (MINA) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 12th. Mina has a market cap of $437.26 million and $4.09 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00001564 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mina has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mina alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 123.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 50.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,062,679,853 coins and its circulating supply is 949,723,129 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,062,552,412.8400393 with 949,508,715.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.45951468 USD and is down -0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $6,258,432.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.