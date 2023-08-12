Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Holdings Trimmed by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp lowered its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,513 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $5,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 44,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after buying an additional 33,044 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 34.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1,272.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 326,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after acquiring an additional 302,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $81.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.97. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $54.77 and a one year high of $94.30. The firm has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.60.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.64. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 51.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.18.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

