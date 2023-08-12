Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Director A Scott Anderson Sells 22,180 Shares

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) Director A Scott Anderson sold 22,180 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.40, for a total value of $1,539,292.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,415,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Merit Medical Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $68.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.79 and a 12 month high of $85.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.96.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $320.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Merit Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

MMSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $1,082,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 53.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

