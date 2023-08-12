Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Motco

Motco cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 168,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,174 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.2% of Motco’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Motco’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $17,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRK traded up $1.87 on Friday, hitting $107.44. 5,904,518 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,685,576. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.09. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.52 and a 1 year high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 239.34%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total transaction of $474,705.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,867,745.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.74.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

