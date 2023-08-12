Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Trims Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,907 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 0.7% of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $13,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% during the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 31,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.06. The company had a trading volume of 16,604,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,422,363. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.65 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.44.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

