Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Takes $8.57 Million Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 77,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Polaris news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 38,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.67, for a total value of $5,236,912.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,813.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 58,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.14, for a total transaction of $7,937,098.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,632,961.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 38,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.67, for a total value of $5,236,912.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,813.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,464 shares of company stock valued at $19,593,994. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Stock Down 0.0 %

Polaris stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.32. 393,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,220. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.98 and its 200 day moving average is $115.26. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.86 and a 52 week high of $138.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. Polaris’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PII shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Polaris from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Polaris in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Polaris from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Polaris from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.18.

Polaris Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

