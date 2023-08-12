Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 218,075 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 52.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 218,075 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $12,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 2,024.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 612,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 584,064 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 116.8% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on O shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.89.

Realty Income Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Realty Income stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,068,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,934,272. The company has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.63 and its 200-day moving average is $62.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2555 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.10%.

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.