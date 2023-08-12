Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,117 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $10,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

ES traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.04. 1,473,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,900,552. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.47. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $66.14 and a 1-year high of $94.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

ES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.73.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

