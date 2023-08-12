Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Raises Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 2,374.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,075 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Essential Utilities worth $7,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,493,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the third quarter valued at about $26,728,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,020,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,318,000 after acquiring an additional 516,365 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 3,972.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 524,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after acquiring an additional 511,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,010,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,955,000 after acquiring an additional 507,479 shares in the last quarter. 70.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Colleen Arnold sold 1,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $52,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 7,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,184.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of WTRG opened at $39.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.77. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $52.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.3071 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

