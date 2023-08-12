Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Purchases 3,602 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,111 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $11,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 451.9% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,403,395.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,109,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,403,395.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,979 shares of company stock valued at $17,460,657 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $257.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.30.

Tesla Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $2.69 on Friday, hitting $242.65. 98,868,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,764,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $259.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.07. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $314.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

