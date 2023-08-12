Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Purchases 35 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Equinix accounts for approximately 1.1% of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $20,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,980,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,046,000 after buying an additional 61,918 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,567,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,804,000 after buying an additional 56,376 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Equinix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,229,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $725,557,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Equinix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,050,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other Equinix news, Director Fidelma Russo sold 365 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $777.08, for a total value of $283,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total value of $753,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,462,478.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fidelma Russo sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $777.08, for a total value of $283,634.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,414,749 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EQIX. Oppenheimer lowered Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Equinix from $765.00 to $900.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Equinix from $753.00 to $768.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Equinix from $800.00 to $870.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $809.05.

Equinix Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ EQIX traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $774.17. The stock had a trading volume of 252,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,190. The company has a market capitalization of $72.44 billion, a PE ratio of 89.29, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $779.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $735.43. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $494.89 and a twelve month high of $821.63.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.32%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

