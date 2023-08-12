Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Lowers Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. trimmed its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,580 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after acquiring an additional 29,769,976 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 85,003.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,746,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,229,499,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,536,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 40.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,182,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $581,010,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655,214 shares during the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. HSBC decreased their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $14.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.77 billion, a PE ratio of -11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.25. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -90.98%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

