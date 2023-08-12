Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $4.96 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,585 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its stake in Starbucks by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 590 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 8,310 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in Starbucks by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 985 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $100.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $115.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.12. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $81.67 and a 52-week high of $115.48.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.52.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

