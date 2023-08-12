Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $4.73 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,512,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,883,000 after buying an additional 411,358 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,296,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,665,000 after buying an additional 449,971 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,050,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,355,000 after buying an additional 260,832 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,939,000 after buying an additional 15,624,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,197,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,133,000 after buying an additional 173,451 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE:PM opened at $96.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.29. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The firm has a market cap of $149.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.