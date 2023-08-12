Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $3.86 Million Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $102.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.15 and a fifty-two week high of $118.58.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on XYL. TheStreet lowered Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Xylem from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. 888 restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.62, for a total transaction of $11,122,821.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,097,893.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

