Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $16.86 Million Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 47.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,957 shares during the period. Essex Property Trust accounts for approximately 0.9% of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Essex Property Trust worth $16,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windham Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ESS shares. Wolfe Research downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $226.00 to $224.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Essex Property Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $247.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $228.50 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.60.

Shares of NYSE:ESS traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $245.53. 207,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,177. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.29. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.03 and a 12 month high of $300.33.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 251 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

