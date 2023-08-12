Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 51.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,353 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $8,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.3% in the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 11.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE CAH traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,536,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,186. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.78. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $64.99 and a one year high of $95.10.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 114.94%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CAH shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $97.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CAH

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.