Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Boosts Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 554.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 148,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 126,094 shares during the period. Federal Realty Investment Trust makes up 0.8% of Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $14,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 8,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP now owns 51,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,178,000 after buying an additional 6,478 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 34,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,764,000 after buying an additional 13,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 115,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,764,000 after buying an additional 7,147 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

NYSE:FRT traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.21. 277,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,016. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.25 and its 200-day moving average is $98.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $85.27 and a 1-year high of $115.08.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 92.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FRT shares. Barclays cut their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $127.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.91.

View Our Latest Analysis on Federal Realty Investment Trust

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.