Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Acquires 5,941 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,678 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,941 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $89.03 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $126.48. The stock has a market cap of $162.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.01 and its 200-day moving average is $95.73.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.52.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

