Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Acquires 14,459 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 123,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,459 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $9,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sysco by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sysco stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,777,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,649. The stock has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.88. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $69.22 and a 12-month high of $87.41.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SYY. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.91.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

