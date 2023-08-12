Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,120,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534,722 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.51% of Medtronic worth $1,622,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 7,490 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.3% in the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 9.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 678,302 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $48,668,000 after buying an additional 57,935 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 106,030 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,548,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 25.5% in the first quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $113,716.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,302.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $113,716.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,302.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,866 shares of company stock valued at $767,059 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MDT. CL King began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.72.

NYSE MDT opened at $83.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.76. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $95.60.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.87%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

