Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Medicenna Therapeutics Price Performance

MDNA stock opened at $0.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.59. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $1.14.

Get Medicenna Therapeutics alerts:

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medicenna Therapeutics will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medicenna Therapeutics

About Medicenna Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Medicenna Therapeutics by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 4,346,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 496,829 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Medicenna Therapeutics by 372.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45,379 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Medicenna Therapeutics by 288.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 131,142 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its position in Medicenna Therapeutics by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 302,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., an immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It develops MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as for brain tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.