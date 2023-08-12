Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.50 price target on the stock.
Medicenna Therapeutics Price Performance
MDNA stock opened at $0.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.59. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $1.14.
Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medicenna Therapeutics will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medicenna Therapeutics
About Medicenna Therapeutics
Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., an immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It develops MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as for brain tumors.
Featured Stories
