Mather Group LLC. Sells 70,066 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,066 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. owned about 0.08% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $10,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEI. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 103,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,190,000 after acquiring an additional 9,285 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,226,000 after acquiring an additional 57,489 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 153,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,001,000 after acquiring an additional 33,123 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,542,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,590. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.89. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $112.26 and a 12-month high of $120.20.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2277 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.