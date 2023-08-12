Mather Group LLC. Sells 297,978 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 28.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 744,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297,978 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $20,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,040,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,019,000 after purchasing an additional 509,545 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 114,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 29,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,769,000.

Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 873,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,365. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $28.70.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.1275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

