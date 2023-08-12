Mather Group LLC. Sells 14,512 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,512 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC. owned 0.13% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $5,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth about $19,818,180,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.54. 484,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,073. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $46.62 and a one year high of $48.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.90.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 21st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

