Mather Group LLC. Reduces Stock Position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Mather Group LLC. cut its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 119.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA LRGF opened at $44.86 on Friday. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $35.46 and a 1 year high of $46.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.98.

About iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.