Mather Group LLC. Raises Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 260,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,389 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. owned 0.15% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $11,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DFAT traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $48.74. 264,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,800. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.70. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $50.00.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

