Mather Group LLC. Purchases 1,219 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,308 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,256,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,036,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,894 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,647,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,964,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497,750 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,127,640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,548,899,000 after acquiring an additional 54,807 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 98,832.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,584,373 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,012,956,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,022,759 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $696,728,000 after acquiring an additional 122,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.40.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $117.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.31. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 19.65%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

