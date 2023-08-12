Mather Group LLC. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apexium Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 49,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 7,301 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 867,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,055,000 after buying an additional 41,708 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 610,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,090,000 after buying an additional 267,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $548,000.

BND stock opened at $71.24 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $69.09 and a 1 year high of $76.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.13.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.1927 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

