Mather Group LLC. Increases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,776 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $14,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCD. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. BTIG Research increased their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on McDonald’s from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,900.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total transaction of $570,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,929 shares in the company, valued at $549,900.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,082,530 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MCD stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $288.71. 1,760,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,559,486. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $230.58 and a 52-week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 55.93%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

