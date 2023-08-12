Mather Group LLC. Increases Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 158.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,803 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $332,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 111.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 53.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 165,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,075,000 after buying an additional 57,444 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $1,997,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 25.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 338,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,725,000 after buying an additional 68,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY opened at $61.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.08. The company has a market capitalization of $127.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $59.71 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.64%.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,545.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

