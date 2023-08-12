Mather Group LLC. Has $13.32 Million Position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,316 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. owned approximately 1.73% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $13,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 510.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 22,144 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 316.8% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 27,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 21,180 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 28,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 8,630 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,034,000.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFNM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.42. The company had a trading volume of 48,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,009. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.85. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.44 and a twelve month high of $48.80.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

