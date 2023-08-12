Mather Group LLC. Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,426 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Trading Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $100.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.12. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $81.67 and a 12 month high of $115.48.
Starbucks Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.63%.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.52.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
