Mather Group LLC. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $7,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 38,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 20,150 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $672,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 167,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,034,000 after purchasing an additional 13,069 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $78.34. 215,689 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.33 and its 200-day moving average is $73.66.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

