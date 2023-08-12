Mather Group LLC. Buys 57,191 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 564,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,191 shares during the period. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF makes up about 0.6% of Mather Group LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Mather Group LLC. owned about 1.04% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $35,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1,334.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,997,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718,946 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,184,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,212,000 after acquiring an additional 362,253 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,695,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,616,000 after acquiring an additional 348,178 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,543,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,134,000 after acquiring an additional 301,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,796,000.

VWOB traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.65. 178,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,260. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.67. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $55.45 and a 1 year high of $64.85.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3024 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

