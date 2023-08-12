Mather Group LLC. Buys 34,119 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 762,152 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,119 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 2.9% of Mather Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $164,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,364,142,000 after acquiring an additional 196,151,351 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,989,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,520,000 after purchasing an additional 72,499 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,235,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,329,000 after purchasing an additional 45,828 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,481,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 482,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,676,000 after purchasing an additional 9,930 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBK stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $227.96. 261,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,285. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $188.23 and a 1 year high of $240.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $229.79 and a 200 day moving average of $220.97.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

