Mather Group LLC. Buys 2,657 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 173.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth about $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 36.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 15.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth about $6,682,000. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Argus increased their price target on Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.41.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total value of $814,017.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at $8,881,847.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,855 shares of company stock worth $17,093,596. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LIN stock opened at $381.82 on Friday. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $393.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $376.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $358.90. The company has a market cap of $186.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Linde’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

