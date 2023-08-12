Mather Group LLC. Buys 11,610 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 67.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,739 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,610 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,315,668.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,908.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares in the company, valued at $138,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,038 shares of company stock worth $8,460,839. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on PG shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.82.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $157.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.90. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $158.38. The stock has a market cap of $370.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.73%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

