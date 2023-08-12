Mather Group LLC. Boosts Stock Holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,446 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. owned about 0.19% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $5,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,218,920,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000.
VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of BATS:HYD traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.75. 394,555 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.32.
The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.
