Mather Group LLC. Acquires 30,905 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,115,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,905 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of Mather Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Mather Group LLC. owned about 0.23% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $85,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 206.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.48. 2,575,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,384,979. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.26 and a 52-week high of $77.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.98.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1983 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

