Martin & Co. Inc. TN Sells 85 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,763 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 116.7% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 108.3% during the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 86.7% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.97.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $229.49. 2,346,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,469,437. The company has a market cap of $139.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.55. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $242.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.45%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

