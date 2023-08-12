Martin & Co. Inc. TN Sells 75 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN lessened its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN owned approximately 0.06% of MSA Safety worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 189.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 71.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE MSA traded up $2.82 on Friday, reaching $178.22. The company had a trading volume of 164,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,258. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 556.94 and a beta of 0.98. MSA Safety Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $108.75 and a fifty-two week high of $185.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

MSA Safety Announces Dividend

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.14 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 0.80%. MSA Safety’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently 587.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on MSA shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MSA Safety from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on MSA Safety from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. William Blair upgraded MSA Safety from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MSA Safety from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSA Safety news, VP Bob Willem Leenen sold 565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $84,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MSA Safety news, VP Bob Willem Leenen sold 565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $84,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $372,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,520,003. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,120 shares of company stock worth $2,516,326. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

