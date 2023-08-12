Martin & Co. Inc. TN Sells 521 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN trimmed its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. McKesson makes up 1.6% of Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in McKesson were worth $6,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Up 1.4 %

McKesson stock traded up $6.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $440.06. 666,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,658. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $331.75 and a fifty-two week high of $441.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $411.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.43.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 252.54% and a net margin of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $74.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.83 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 8.06%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $193,640.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,720 shares in the company, valued at $4,622,133.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $193,640.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,133.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,388,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,885,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,472 shares of company stock valued at $8,737,964 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MCK. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $452.33.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

