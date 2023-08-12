Martin & Co. Inc. TN Sells 153 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $184.04. 2,873,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,910,999. The stock has a market cap of $253.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.98 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Argus increased their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

