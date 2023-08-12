Martin & Co. Inc. TN Lowers Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,369 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 734.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $926,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837,422 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after purchasing an additional 872,795 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $135,429,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 13,008.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 686,246 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $130,646,000 after purchasing an additional 681,011 shares in the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BA shares. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $248.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.07.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $2.54 on Friday, reaching $235.72. 2,652,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,242,596. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.99 and a fifty-two week high of $243.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.14 and a 200 day moving average of $211.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

