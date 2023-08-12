Martin & Co. Inc. TN Has $5.01 Million Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN reduced its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services accounts for about 1.3% of Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $5,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 131,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,877,000 after purchasing an additional 30,058 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,670,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,444,000 after acquiring an additional 32,744 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.50.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of DFS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.56. 1,428,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,391,016. The company has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.58 and its 200 day moving average is $107.11. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $87.64 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.16). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.96 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.40%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.70 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.