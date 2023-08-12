Martin & Co. Inc. TN Has $4.15 Million Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN cut its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWKS. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 341.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

SWKS traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $107.24. 1,914,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $123.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.79.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.27.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

