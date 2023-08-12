Martin & Co. Inc. TN Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Martin & Co. Inc. TN trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,555 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984,516 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,176,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,582,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,709 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $563,524,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,670,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,159,294,000 after buying an additional 1,878,924 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HD. StockNews.com upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.66.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $331.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,108,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,721,572. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $332.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.